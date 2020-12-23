‘Keep it small this holiday.’ MS has its 3rd-largest report of new COVID cases.

Mississippi’s state health department reported the third-largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases this year on Wednesday with 2,634 cases and 43 deaths.

In the state’s southernmost six counties, the seven-day average for new cases of the coronavirus has eclipsed 300 for the first time at 304.71. There were 386 new cases reported in South Mississippi on Wednesday — the third largest total of 2020.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases state-wide is 2,097.43.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs again cautioned Mississippians on Wednesday to take precautions during the Christmas holiday in a Twitter post.

“Please beware of the SILENT-SUPERSPREADER at your holiday table,” Dobbs said. “We catch COVID from people we love, people we know. It could be your cousin, your best friend, your nephew. It could even be you! MOST PEOPLE WHO SPREAD COVID DON’T KNOW THEY HAVE IT. Keep it small this holiday.”

In Harrison County, there were 151 new cases reported Wednesday.

There were four new deaths reported in South Mississippi Wednesday — two in Hancock County and two in Pearl River County.

There are now 93 people who have died from COVID-19 in the state’s southernmost six counties in December — the deadliest month of the year for the region.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hit a new statewide high on Dec. 21 at 1,267. There were also 67 people in hospitals with suspected cases of the coronavirus.

There were 336 COVID-19 patients in intensive care with 192 on ventilators.

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George County – 1,632 (12 new cases)

Hancock County – 1,797 (71 new cases)

Harrison County – 9,864 (151 new cases)

Jackson County – 8,219 (93 new cases)

Pearl River County – 2,320 (46 new cases)

Stone County – 1,078 (13 new cases)