Biloxi VA to give first COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk veterans, healthcare workers

The Biloxi VA hospital is one of 16 military sites across the country to get the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed by the Pentagon.

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System — which includes Veterans Administration facilities in Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola and Panama City — on Friday emailed veterans to let them know the first doses are expected to arrive the week of Dec. 21.

The first two groups to be vaccinated will be VA healthcare workers and high-risk veterans.

“After the first two groups, we’ll begin to offer vaccines to more Veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” the email stated.

“Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time.”

GCVHCS said to determine the first two groups it used the following CDC guidelines:

Risk of becoming infected with the virus

Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19

Risk of spreading the virus to others

Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work

The vaccine requires two injections 21-28 days apart, depending on which vaccine you receive. There are now two approved by the FDA: the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The vaccine is voluntary, and there is no charge or copay required, the VA said.