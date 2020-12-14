How many in US want the COVID vaccine? Answer hinges on timing and politics, poll says

Sandra Lindsay (left), a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, on December 14, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York. - The rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in US history. More than 299,000 Americans have been killed by the virus, including over 35,000 residents of New York state. TNS

A majority of Americans said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine but their willingness depended on their political affiliation and timing, according to a poll released Monday.

More than eight in 10 respondents in an ABC News/Ipsos poll said they would get vaccinated, with 44% saying they would “wait a bit” to get it, and 40% saying they would get the vaccine as soon as it’s available. More than 15% said they would not get vaccinated.

The poll of 621 adults was conducted Dec. 12-13 and has a margin of error of 4.3 points.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization on Saturday for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. The first dose of the vaccine was given in New York on Monday and millions of doses are being distributed across the country, The New York Times reported.

Among the polls results

Who is willing to get vaccinated

65 and older: 93%, with 57% saying immediately and 36% saying they’ll wait

Ages 18-29: 80%, with 30% saying as soon as possible and 50% saying they'll wait

Republicans and the vaccine

28% said they would get the vaccine right away

26% said they would never get vaccinated

45% said they would wait to get vaccinated

Democrats and the vaccine

49% said they would get the vaccine right way

6% said they would never never get vaccinated

45% said they would wait to get vaccinated

Who should have top priority for getting vaccinated

91% said health care workers

87% said first responders

84% said those with pre-existing conditions

83% said those 65 and older

64% said teachers

56% said military

Who should have medium priority

48% said students

44% said average Americans like themselves

41% said elected officials

Who should have low priority

42% said elected officials

58% said athletes

There are more than 16 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and the country surpassed 300,000 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.