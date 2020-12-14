Top MS health officials to get COVID-19 vaccine on camera as 1,648 new cases reported

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths, one of them in Harrison County.

The report comes as the leading MSDH doctors, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, prepare to take the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in Mississippi on Monday afternoon. They will be joined by Jim Craig, MSDH senior deputy and director of health protection.

Dobbs said they are getting the first shots to set an example and reassure Mississippians. The MSDH employees also are exposed to COVID-19 cases through their work.

Case numbers announced Monday were lower than over the previous week, as they tend to be due to less reporting by private labs over the weekends.

The state now has a total of 181,095 COVID-19 cases and 14,204 deaths.

In South Mississippi, the MSDH reported 95 new cases, bringing the total to 22,165 cases and 430 deaths.

Cases for South Mississippi counties are listed below:

George: 1,487 (1 new)

Hancock: 1,508 (4 new)

Harrison: 8,709 (37 new)

Jackson: 7,459 (33 new)

Pearl River: 2,209 (18 new)

Stone: 973 (2 new)

I am looking forward to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today at 1PM.



I'm ready! https://t.co/7nyU1Az7t2 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 14, 2020

Sunday, Dec. 13

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,500 new COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths.

Statewide, there are a total of 179,447 cases and 4,199 deaths.

South Mississippi recorded 185 new cases and one additional death in Harrison County. Total cases for the six southernmost counties now stand at 22,070 cases with 429 deaths.

Cases reported in South Mississippi counties are below:

George: 1,486 (11 new)

Hancock: 1,504 (18 new)

Harrison: 8,672 (48 new)

Jackson: 7,426 (69 new)

Pearl River: 2,011 (34 new)

Stone: 971 (5 new)