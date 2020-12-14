Wiggins mayor wore a mask in a community skeptical of the pandemic. He died of COVID.

Wiggins Mayor Joel Miles has died after a lengthy hospitalization with COVID-19.

The city of Wiggins announced the mayor’s death in a Facebook post before dawn Sunday. Miles thought he had turned a corner in the illness in late November, when he told WLOX-TV that monoclonal antibody treatment had reduced his viral load and prevented him from going to the hospital.

A post on Dec. 12 on the Facebook page of Miles and his wife, Joel N Mary Miles, talked about his struggle with COVID-19 and implored residents to wear masks:

“Joel was adamant about wearing his mask. He felt he needed to do everything he could to protect people. He faced many people every day that felt it unnecessary to wear one. As he was trying to protect others, not everyone did their part to protect him.

“As a result, he has been in the hospital 2 weeks today. He had to be transferred to Memorial at Gulfport last night via South Flight. George Regional informed us that they had exhausted all of their resources and he needed to be moved immediately! He had a really tough night but today he won some small victories. He is still very critical but stable at the moment.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“When COVID-19 first appeared, I, myself, said some very ignorant things concerning this awful disease. But I have learned the hard way this is not a hoax. It is real! Joel is fighting to recover but we DESPERATELY need you all to Pray! If you don’t agree with me, it’s okay but just remember this.

“This is my post and I’m doing EVERYTHING I know to do to help someone else. I would not want ANYONE to be in my shoes right now. I only say these things to try to help someone else. I beg you, PLEASE wear the mask!”