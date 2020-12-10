Retired Catholic priest dies of COVID complications, Texas diocese says. ‘He is a saint’

Father Antonio Salvador Rodriguez was 80-years-old. Screen grab from Catholic Diocese of Dallas' Facebook

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas announced that one of their own, Father Antonio Salvador Rodriguez, died Wednesday due to complications related to COVID-19.

“Father Rodriquez was a priest of the Archdiocese of San Luis Potosi, Mexico,” the post read. “He came to the Diocese of Dallas in 2001 serving as Parochial Vicar at The Cathedral and St. Cecilia. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Dallas in 2008. Father Rodriguez, who was 80,retired from active ministry in 2018.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Comments and condolences flooded in on the Diocese’s Facebook page for the priest.

“He his now with the lord. Amen,” said one mourner.

“May our Lord receive him with open arms, rest in peace Father Salvador,” said another.

“He was a great priest left a lot of footprint in the formation of priests in San Luis Potos,” one translation read. “A cheerful and humble pastor in Dallas. My great friend and fellow priest. I will keep you in my celebration of the Eucharist. Rest in Peace.”

Many of people in the comment section referred to Father Rodriquez as a “saint” and a “good human.”

Dallas County has reported more than 138,233 COVID-19 cases and 1,275 deaths as of Wednesday, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

In May, another Texas priest was suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus after five others he came in contact with tested positive for the virus shortly following the priest’s death, CNN reported.

While the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed that Father Donnell Kirchner, 79, had died not long after being treated for pneumonia, they said it was not clear what caused his death.