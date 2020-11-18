More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in MS, making it 5th highest day on record

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in Mississippi cleared 1,100 for the first time since Aug. 4 with 1,593 new cases and 20 deaths reported by the state health department on Wednesday.

The seven-day average now stands at 1,142.86 after the figure had dropped to 412.71 on Sept. 14.

The 1,593 cases reported on Wednesday is the fifth-largest single-day report this year.

Hospitalization numbers continue to show an increase in recent days. As of Nov. 16, there were 775 people in hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 198 in 21 days.

There were another 93 patients with suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care jumped from 180 to 201 on Nov. 16 — another three-week high for the state.

Ninety-three patients were on ventilators — a figure that’s increased by 31 since Oct. 27.

Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled across Mississippi every week. If you have symptoms or may have been exposed, be tested. If you're a college student or teacher about to travel, be tested before you go (no symptoms required). Schedule of locations: https://t.co/2pC3oSyUey pic.twitter.com/qks4b4L2uw — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 17, 2020

Three of the new deaths reported on Wednesday were in South Mississippi — one each in Hancock, Pearl River and George counties.

The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities took a slight dip with 143 reported on Wednesday a day after hitting the highest point since Sept. 4 with 154.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

South Mississippi COVID-19 numbers

George 1,173 (6 new cases)

Hancock 1,095 (13 new cases)

Harrison 6,530 (54 new cases)

Jackson 5,830 (44 new cases)

Pearl River 1,357 (18 new cases)

Stone 652 (16 new cases)