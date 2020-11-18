Coronavirus
More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in MS, making it 5th highest day on record
The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in Mississippi cleared 1,100 for the first time since Aug. 4 with 1,593 new cases and 20 deaths reported by the state health department on Wednesday.
The seven-day average now stands at 1,142.86 after the figure had dropped to 412.71 on Sept. 14.
The 1,593 cases reported on Wednesday is the fifth-largest single-day report this year.
Hospitalization numbers continue to show an increase in recent days. As of Nov. 16, there were 775 people in hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 198 in 21 days.
There were another 93 patients with suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care jumped from 180 to 201 on Nov. 16 — another three-week high for the state.
Ninety-three patients were on ventilators — a figure that’s increased by 31 since Oct. 27.
Three of the new deaths reported on Wednesday were in South Mississippi — one each in Hancock, Pearl River and George counties.
The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities took a slight dip with 143 reported on Wednesday a day after hitting the highest point since Sept. 4 with 154.
South Mississippi COVID-19 numbers
George 1,173 (6 new cases)
Hancock 1,095 (13 new cases)
Harrison 6,530 (54 new cases)
Jackson 5,830 (44 new cases)
Pearl River 1,357 (18 new cases)
Stone 652 (16 new cases)
