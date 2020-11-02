Coronavirus update: Are cases going down on the Coast since the mask mandate was restored?

For the first time in two weeks, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Mississippi.

There were 365 new cases reported statewide by the health department, bringing the total since March 11 to 120,865 cases, 3,348 deaths and 101,385 presumed recoveries.

South Mississippi had 49 new cases reported Monday, which dropped the seven-day average to 130 cases per day. That’s the lowest level since Oct. 23. The average climbed to a high of 205 per day on Oct. 28 in the six southern counties.

As cases began to climb in mid-October, Gov. Tate Reeves restored the mask mandate in Jackson County effective Oct. 21 and in Harrison County on Oct. 28.

Jackson County had 272 cases over the last seven days compared to 285 cases the previous seven days.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The decrease was more dramatic in Harrison County, which had 249 new cases in the last seven days compared to 428 new cases the previous week.

South Mississippi has a total of 14,273 and 304 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total cases by county are:

George — 1,037 (0 new)

Hancock— 900 (2 new)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Harrison — 5,638 (13 new)

Jackson — 4,978 (26 new)

Pearl River—1207 (5 new)

Stone— 513 (3 new)

Sunday

Mississippi had 340 new cases and 14 additional deaths, 3 of them on the Coast, reported Sunday.

That puts the totals statewide at 120,500 cases and 3,348 deaths.

Harrison County had 2 deaths and Hancock County 1 additional death, putting the toll at 304 deaths in South Mississippi

South Mississippi added 36 new cases of the coronavirus — the lowest in nearly a month — in Sunday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The total now stands at and 14,224 cases.

Totals by county are:

George — 1,037 (2 new)

Hancock— 898 (6 new)

Harrison —5,625 (10 new)

Jackson — 4,952 (12 new)

Pearl River—1,202 (3 new)

Stone— 510 (3 new)