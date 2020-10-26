Harrison County now meets Reeves’ rule for mask mandate, latest COVID-19 data shows

Mississippi on Monday reported 675 new cases and 8 deaths after topping 1,200 in Saturday’s report.

For the second weekend, Mississippi Department of Health skipped the Sunday report, but did break down the state numbers over the two days. MSDH reported 228 cases and 2 deaths Sunday, and 447 cases and 6 deaths Monday.

Totals for Mississippi are 115,683 cases and 3,263 deaths since March 11.

Of the more than 115,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the state reports 97,675 recoveries through Oct. 18.

Here is a breakdown of Monday’s report:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

South Mississippi numbers:

South Mississippi added 121 new cases over the two days, with 49 in Harrison County and 44 in Jackson County. One death was reported in George County and 1 in Jackson County from the review of a prior death certificate. That brings the total in the six Coast counties to 13,365 cases and 290 deaths.

7-day average:

Mississippi’s seven-day average of new cases is 739. After reaching a high of over 1,300 in late July, the average dropped to 413 new cases a day in mid-September, but has been rising since.

By not releasing the report on Sunday, the seven-day average is skewed at the local level. The average for the lower six counties stands at about 167, up from 122 on Oct. 20. South Mississippi’s trends follow the local numbers, and got to a recent low of 41 in mid-September.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

More could get mask mandate:

On Oct. 19, Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a mask mandate for Jackson County and eight other counties that met the threshold of increasing cases. Reeves previously said the benchmark for a mask mandate and more restrictions is either:

more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents over a designated two-week period

more than 200 cases total over the designated two-week period (with more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents).

On the report released Monday for Oct. 5-18, Harrison County meets the second standard with 313 cases per 100,000 residents and 652 new total cases. A week ago, Harrison County was at 197.5 per 100,000 people.

Reeves has scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Hospitalizations up and down:

Mississippi started the month with 393 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and on Oct. 23 the number hit 569, down from the recent high of 605 on Oct. 20. There were 154 patients in ICU on Friday compared to 161 on Oct. 19, and 65 on ventilators, down from 73 on Oct. 20.

Race trends reversed:

Black Mississippians were hardest hit by the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic, but State Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Friday there has been a “pretty dramatic shift.”

“... Early on it was like two-thirds African American, and now it’s kind of moved to two-thirds Caucasian,” he said.

“So we’re seeing a lot more transmission within the white community, comparatively. Now granted, there’s a lot more white folks in Mississippi, but even now it’s disproportionate within the white community compared to the population that they represent in the state.”

MSDH reports 48% of deaths in the state are among Black people compared to 47% white people. Black people had 47% of total cases to 45.5% among white people.

Local death toll:

Harrison County, which has the highest population in South Mississippi, had the highest number of deaths, but 1 new death in Jackson County moves the county back to the top with 85 deaths. Harrison has 84, Pearl River 60, Hancock 28, George 19 and Stone 14.

Nursing homes hard-hit:

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in South Mississippi have been hard-hit by the coronavirus — especially in Pearl River County. There 23 of the 94 total deaths in the county are residents of LTC, or 24%. The other counties range from a high of 17% of total deaths in George County in LTC to 8% in Jackson County.

Total cases by county are:

George — 999 (7 new)

Hancock — 850 (10 new)

Harrison — 5,272 (49 new)

Jackson — 4,622 (44 new)

Pearl River — 1,145 (9 new)

Stone — 477 (2 new)

Flu shots are now available by appointment for children and qualifying adults at all Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments.

Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Adults who are underinsured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria qualify for the shots.

Flu shots for insured adults are widely available through private physicians, pharmacies and retail centers.