After large crowds gather in French Quarter, New Orleans vows tougher enforcement

Large crowds in the French Quarter this weekend prompted a stern warning from the city on Sunday: Residents should expect tougher enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell eased some of the city’s restrictions on Saturday, moving it into a new phase that allowed bars to serve patrons on premises as long as they are outdoors.

But some scenes posted on social media Friday and Saturday showed large crowds in the French Quarter, particularly Bourbon Street, and some revelers walking without masks. City Hall officials on Sunday vowed to investigate the “bad apples” who had reportedly flouted compliance with the city’s new rules.

The city’s latest relaxation of the restrictions, called “Phase 3.2,” took effect Saturday morning.

“Our people have put in the work which has allowed us to ease restrictions, but actions that lead to super spreader events will not be condoned,” said a statement Sunday emailed by Cantrell spokesperson Taylor Jackson. “We cannot go back.”

The statement said the city had been made aware of the gathering crowds over the weekend and that the New Orleans Police Department and the COVID-19 enforcement task force had “addressed issues” after monitoring them.

The 11 p.m. alcohol sales shutdown rule was also enforced in the French Quarter and throughout the city, the city spokesperson said.

