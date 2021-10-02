Campaign aims to steer students away from porn, predators

Law enforcement and education leaders in North Carolina are joining in a campaign it hopes will keep students from being exposed to online pornography and adult sex predators.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the state Department of Public Instruction and the nonprofit group The Third Talk have partnered on an internet safety video telling middle school and high school students about the dangers of online pornography, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Students will see the video in school.

State leaders say there's a greater need for the video because online usage has increased, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the SBI have reported a surge in the number of cybertips about child exploitation since the start of the pandemic. For part of the pandemic, students were taking online classes at home instead of getting in-person instruction at school.

John Van Arnam, founder of the The Third Talk, says to supplement the school video, he has created a guide consisting of short videos and a workbook giving parents tools on how to talk with their children about why they shouldn’t watch pornography.