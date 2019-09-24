Kentucky wins national technology award for collaboration

Kentucky has won a national technology award for collaborating across traditional program or organizational boundaries.

The American Public Human Services Association announced the award Monday at the IT Solutions Management for Human Services conference in Milwaukee.

The Kentucky Office of Administrative and Technology Services was honored during the conference. The state was nominated for implementing technology designed to support collaboration across the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The Cabinet for Family Services said in a news release the technology is known as Kentucky Engagement Enterprise Suite. The system allows information to flow between individuals, community organizations and both cabinets. By using resources of both cabinets, the release said the state improved education and workforce services offered to Kentuckians.