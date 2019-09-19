FPL to install 1,000 electric car charging stations

Florida Power & Light says it plans to install 1,000 electric-charging stations at 100 locations across the state.

The utility made the announcement Wednesday, adding that the stations would be located on major roadways, public parks, shopping malls, tourist destinations and at major employers, such as Office Depot in Boca Raton.

FPL spokeswoman Alys Daly tells the South Florida SunSentinel she didn't have a cost estimate for the plan. But the charging stations would go through regulatory approval in Tallahassee as part of a future cost-recovery filing with the Florida Public Service Commission.

The company's chargers are universal, compatible with all electric cars, as well as plug-in hybrids.

President and CEO Eric Silagy says this is part of the company's plan to more toward more sustainable energy sources.