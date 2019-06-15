Robot system puts long-distance students inside classrooms

A southeast Nebraska community college is using robots to put long-distance students inside the classrooms.

Students establish communication through a tablet computer mounted on a self-balancing chassis on wheels. They can then navigate the Southeast Community College campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford as robotic avatars, guided by personal digital devices.

Christopher Cummins is the college's director of instruction technology, and he told the Lincoln Journal Star that teleconferencing often used by long-distance students can be "the incorrect tool for what the instructor is trying to accomplish."

He says robots give students the chance to interact in class, join small-group activities or linger behind after class to ask follow-up questions.