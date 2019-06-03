Biologists update Montana fish guide with new app

Biologists have updated a decades-old guide to fish in Montana by creating an app to help people identity species.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported last week that High Country Apps developed the Fishes of Montana app in collaboration with biologists at Montana State University and state Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The app that launches this month includes photos and descriptions of the state's more than 90 fish species as well as distribution maps.

University professor Chris Guy says they wanted to digitize the book of the same name in a mobile-friendly form to make the guide more available.

The app also lists 10 species that biologists don't want in the state.

Guy says officials are trying to use app as a tool to prevent the spread of these invasive species.