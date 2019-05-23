UNH, Eversource, Durham partner on emergency power plan

The University of New Hampshire, Eversource and the town of Durham have formed a partnership to plan a clean energy project to help make sure power isn't interrupted in cases of extreme weather.

The Oyster River Clean Innovation Project proposes an interconnected system of energy resources, including solar and battery technology that would act as an "island."

Preliminary cost estimates are approximately $15 million. The partners will aggressively seek to leverage federal grant opportunities to support the project's development.

Eversource says it will request approval for the project in its permanent distribution rate filing with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission at the end of the month.