Walmart bringing in robots to handle lower-level jobs

We tried Wal-Mart’s new grocery pickup; see how it went

You might see robots going up and down the aisle of your local Walmart.

Walmart says the robots will help provide “a store that can function seamlessly and associates who are there when customers need them.”

The company is bringing in robots to handle janitorial functions and inventory work. The new technology will help the company manage rising costs, according to Forbes.

A robot “unloader” is already functioning in some stores to help remove boxes from delivery trucks and log them into the system. Forbes says the company plans to bring in thousands of robots in nearly 5,000 of their stores.

According to CNN Business, Walmart plans to have robots scrubbing floors in 1,860 stores and scanning shelf inventory in 350 stores by February 2020.

“Every hero needs a sidekick, and some of the best have been automated,” said Walmart.

Britneé Davis

Britneé Davis is McClatchy’s South Region Digital Producer. The south region includes the Sun Herald, the Telegraph, and the Ledger-Enquirer.
