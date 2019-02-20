Oscars: A record year for women, but is it progress?

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards this year have a record number of female nominees, but women are still lagging behind in the top categories. In the 20 non-gendered categories, 52 women are nominated, up eight from last year. Yet there are no female nominees for directing, cinematography, editing, score or visual effects. And overall, men make up over 75 percent of this year’s Oscar nominees. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision