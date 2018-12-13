North Carolina fails to land Apple site, thousands of jobs

North Carolina business recruiters and politicians are staying closed-mouthed as Apple announced that it is choosing Texas as the site for thousands of new technology jobs.
Apple said Thursday it will build a new campus in Austin with 5,000 jobs to start, and the potential to grow to 15,000 employees. The maker of iPhones and other gadgets also announced plans to establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City, California.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he expected to learn more about Apple's decision soon.
The head of site selection for the business consulting firm BDO says Austin's hip reputation likely makes it easier to recruit the tech-savvy workers Apple needs. Tom Stringer says his experience has been that Texas also offers more in financial incentives.
