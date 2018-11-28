Murray State to help create hub to attract high-tech firms

Kentucky officials say Murray State University will help establish a regional hub aimed at attracting more startup high-tech businesses in western Kentucky.
Gov. Matt Bevin's office says the initiative is part of a statewide effort to update Kentucky's support for high-tech businesses.
Officials say Murray State's Center for Telecommunications Systems Management will partner with the Technology Council of West Kentucky and entrepreneurship service providers in launching the regional hub in western Kentucky.
They say the regional consortium will include partners in Murray, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Paducah.
The governor's office says the innovation hub in western Kentucky will receive $428,684 in state funding. State officials say that amounts to a nearly threefold increase in annual funding over the prior Kentucky Innovation Network office model.
