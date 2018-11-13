Honolulu’s Biki announces expansion after reaching milestone

Honolulu's self-service bicycle rental operator says more than 100,000 rides were taken last month, marking a record number of rides in single month.
Bikeshare Hawaii, the manager of Biki, is planning to expand the service by adding 300 more bikes and about 30 more rental stations by the end of 2018.
Biki launched in June 2017, offering about 1,000 rental bikes at 100 stations throughout urban Honolulu. Biki has recorded more than 1 million rides since it began.
Bikeshare Hawaii says the ridership last month was a 62 percent increase compared to October 2017.
It says the proposed locations for the expansion were shared late last year, and that community feedback has informed the selected locations for stations.
Comments