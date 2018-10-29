Russian held as agent studied US groups’ cyberdefenses

FILE - In this Sunday, April 21, 2013, file photo, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. A year before federal prosecutors accused Butina of being a secret agent for the Russian government, she was a graduate student at American University working on a sensitive project involving cybersecurity. Her university assignment called for her to gather information on the cyber defenses of U.S. non-profits that champion media freedom, human rights and similar causes. File AP Photo