‘Mockingbird’ chosen as America’s best-loved novel in vote

This combination photo shows author Harper Lee during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. on Aug. 20, 2007, left, and the cover of her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The book was voted No. 1 in PBS’ ”Great American Read” survey to determine America’s best-loved novel. (AP Photo, left, and Harper via AP) AP