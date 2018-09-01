Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor talks about her children’s book, “Turning Pages: My Life Story”, during the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor talks about her children’s book, “Turning Pages: My Life Story”, during the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Cliff Owen AP Photo

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor out with 2 new books

By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press

September 01, 2018 03:03 PM

WASHINGTON

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor got some unsolicited health advice the last time she wrote a book.

The justice was diagnosed with diabetes as a child and discussed it as part of her 2013 autobiography, "My Beloved World."

Sotomayor said Saturday in an interview with The Associated Press that prompted a diabetic grandmother to write her. She said she was using newer technology to manage her diabetes. She told Sotomayor: "If I can do it you can do it too."

Sotomayor said that pushed her to explore using the technology she does now, a continuous glucose monitor.

The justice was speaking ahead of the publication next week of two new books she's written: an autobiography for elementary school readers and an abridged version of her memoir for middle school readers.

