I-10 billboards encouraged the Coast after Katrina. They’re back for a new disaster

After Hurricane Katrina blew out all the signs on I-10, a series of billboards went up encouraging residents of South Mississippi to pull together for the good of the Coast

They’re back.

On Monday, the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino billboards on I-10 — at the entrance to Mississippi and just east of Cowan Road in Harrison County — were up and reminding people, “Together we can do this.”

Instead of advertising the hotel, restaurants, casino and entertainment, the 12 Beau Rivage signs in “Burma Shave” fashion, tell a story of the latest disaster to face South Mississippi.

“We’ve been through a lot,” one says.

“The time has come again,” the next one says.

“To roll up our sleeves,” it continues, “And do what’s right,” the message continues.

The signs are to encourage people who drive by to really think about working together to make the Coast better during this COVID-19 crisis, said Mary Cracchiolo Spain, regional director of public relations for the Beau Rivage.

These sequential billboards are one of the things the management of the Beau Rivage in Biloxi is doing to protect employees and guests as the number of cases increases amide the area’s low vaccination rate, she said.

Entertainment returns this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, with country music star Gary Allen playing one show on Saturday, Aug. 28.

While masks are optional for customers in the casino and restaurants, “Masks will be required in the theater,” Spain said.

Sara Evans is scheduled to perform Sept. 4, Charlie Wilson on Sept. 11, Kool and the Gang on Sept. 18 and Nelly on Sept. 25.

“Masks continue to be available for guests at Beau Rivage,” she said, “as we remain vigilant in following our health and safety precautions.”

The buffet is open, and there and at food lines in the conference center gloves are available at the start of the line for those who want the extra safety, she said.

MGM Resorts International announced last week that new employees at Beau Rivage and all its casinos must provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 30 and salaried employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

Mississippi Gaming Commission and the state haven’t mandated masks since the spike in cases from the delta variant.

Coast casino operators are taking steps to protect the people who work and play there.

Proof of vaccine is required for salaried employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville.

The staff at Scarlet Pearl, Beau Rivage, Palace Casino Resort, Treasure Bay Casino and Silver Slipper Casino are required to wear masks.