KISS is on the Coast tonight. Are they still planning a rock ‘n’ roll casino in Biloxi?

The rock band KISS finally gets its welcome to Biloxi on Tuesday night when its End of the Road Tour stops at the Coast Coliseum during Cruisin’ The Coast.

The concert was rescheduled twice because of COVID-19. The first time was March 15, 2020, just days after the coronavirus pandemic began in Mississippi.

Hours ahead of that concert, KISS frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons had planned to cut the ribbon on their proposed Rock & Brews casino in East Biloxi to reinforce the idea that their new casino is on the way.

On Tuesday, fans may hear Stanley and Simmons say from the stage they are looking forward to doing business in Biloxi.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich and other local officials will be there, said Tom Moore with Moore Companies in Biloxi. He is working with Stanley, Simmons and other investors to develop the rock and roll themed resort at the former Margaritaville Casino on Fifth Street.

Rock & Brews restaurants, hotels and now casinos are owned in part by Simmons and Stanley.

Adam Goldberg, Rock & Brew’s chief executive officer, told the Sun Herald the rock ‘n’ roll experience will be built into all aspects of the Biloxi resort, from the lobby and hotel rooms to the casino, restaurants and bars.

Moore said Goldberg and other investors are fascinated with the heritage of Biloxi and South Mississippi, the food, diverse culture and friendly welcome.

“The project has moved forward,” Moore said, with planning continuing during the pandemic.

Still planned are the 300-room hotel and 40,000 square feet of casino space required by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

The proposed Rock & Brews in East Biloxi will have a casino, entertainment venue, 300-room hotel, a fine dining restaurant and a still to be announced, unique attraction that will help grow the Coast tourism market. Courtesy of Rock & Brews

“This will be 40,000-plus,” he said. They plan theme restaurants and are working on an amenity that will make their property unique and draw visitors, he said, something that’s also required of all new casinos.

Investors have stuck with the project and South Mississippi, Moore said.

“They are impressed with what the Biloxi market has done compared to the rest of the United States,” he said.

While other casino markets were closed for most of 2020, Mississippi casinos reopened after two months, with precautions in place.

Craig Adams, chief financial officer for Moore Companies, and Biloxi officials are working with the developers on an access road that would better connect the casino to U.S. 90 and I-10, Moore said.

Besides benefiting this resort, Moore said, completing “the loop” around East Biloxi would open that area to more business.