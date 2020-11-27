With buffet still closed, Beau Rivage casino opens pop-up restaurant for the holidays

The atrium at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi is again filled with snow-covered trees and sparkling decorations, and for this year it’s also the site of a new pop-up restaurant.

The coronavirus pandemic closed the popular Beau buffet in March. Southern Table was created in the space to bring a taste of the South, where people still can have dinner in a winter wonderland amid the 200 frost-covered trees, thousands of red poinsettias and Santa’s sleigh and reindeer soaring over the atrium.

“It provides another dining option for guests we have on property,” said Mary Cracchiolo Spain, regional public relations director for MGM Resorts Mississippi.

Customers ask about what might happen at the buffet and Spain says, “In typical Beau Rivage and MGM fashion, we want to do it right.”

Health and safety for the customers and the staff is the priority, she said. MGM Resorts International’s Seven-Point Safety Plan is followed and the company is watching developments with a COVID-19 vaccine, Spain said.

Masks are required on property.

Southern Table’s menu ranges from an everyday meatloaf or fried catfish platter to a special-occasion prime rib. Most of the entrees are priced at $15 for red beans and rice with Andouille sausage or a thick-cut grilled pork chops plus sides. Fried Gulf shrimp is $18, and the herb-roasted prime rib dinner is $24.

All entrees include a bread basket, non-alcoholic drink and dessert of the day. Alcoholic drinks are available from the bar at an additional cost.

Southern Table is open for dinner from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and beginning Dec. 3 will serve breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beau holiday decorations

Plans for Christmas and New Year’s Eve at the Beau Rivage may be scaled down this year, but the annual holiday open house is returning, spread out along the promenade of shops with their decorated windows.

Designers and regional artists and vendors coming to the Beau Rivage Dec. 3-13 are HOBO, Savvy Cie, Coastyle Art, Pewter Graphics, and Indianola Pecan House.

The Beau’s spa and salon also closed during the pandemic, but has re-opened and is offering treatment for skin irritations caused by the increased use of masks.

“In the past, typically only health care workers were familiar with skin irritations from wearing personal protective equipment, but now many more of us have experienced ‘maskne’ and other skin irritations from wearing face masks, goggles, face shields and gloves,” said Sara Chatham, Beau Rivage’s director of recreation services.

The stations are spaced for social distancing and all employees wear face masks or shields, depending on the service.