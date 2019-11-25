This map shows where you can buy a lottery ticket in South Mississippi

Lottery tickets went on sale for the first time in Mississippi on Monday morning, and those who play for the chance for a little holiday green have more than 100 places to buy them across the Coast.

Mississippi Lottery has an interactive website that shows the convenience stores, gas stations and casinos where the lotto tickets now are available in South Mississippi and throughout the state.

The first 4 scratch-off tickets now on sale in Mississippi range in price from $1 to $4, with more games being added every couple of weeks. They include:

▪ $1 — 3 Times Lucky game that plays like tic-tac-toe.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

▪ $2 — Happy Holidays Y’all. Match numbers on the card to either of the 2 winning numbers.

▪ $2 — Triple 777. Reveal three 7 symbols and win, with up to 10 chances to win per card.

▪ $5 — $100,000 Jackpot. The cards are loaded with $50 prizes, the website says. Reveal a money bag symbol and win $50 instantly.

Mississippi retailers will begin selling Powerball and Mega Millions national draw tickets on Jan. 30.