A Topgolf Swing Suite is opening at Beau Rivage. Here are the details.

There’s something new and sporty coming to the promenade at the Beau Rivage Hotel & Casino and it’s not a shop.

Topgolf Swing Suite is a virtual golf center that will also have two sports betting kiosks and 10 high definition televisions when it opens in September, so customers can keep up with the games while they play games. Whatever the weather, they will be able to experience the indoor simulated golf, baseball and other games for all ages and skill levels.

“Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time,” said Ron Powers, Topgolf Swing Suite president.

Up to eight players can take a swing on the Full Swing golf simulator, the same simulator used by PGA pros Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day for off-course practice.

The 3,700-square-foot Topgolf Swing Suite will have three simulator bays and a variety of virtual games — the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, Quarterback Challenge and Carnival Classic among them.

It also will have lounge seating and food and beverage service from the adjacent Black Clover Lounge.

“Topgolf has done an amazing job re-imagining how to create unique, fun-filled experiences and we look forward to adding it to our lineup,” said Brandon Dardeau, vice president of marketing. He said Topgolf has been an “immensely popular attraction” since the first Swing Suite opened in 2017.

The Beau Rivage joins other MGM resorts Gold Strike, MGM Grand Detroit and MGM Springfield with Topgolf, and MGM Grand is home to the flagship Topgolf in Las Vegas.