Want to taste a $14,500 bottle of whiskey? Coast casino offers Father’s Day pairing dinner

Pappy Van Winkle whiskey will be the star of a special Father’s Day dinner at Scarlet Pearl Casino. The menu was designed to complement the whiskey.

For those looking to wow dad this Father’s Day, a bucket-list experience is coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino on June 16.





Billed as “the ultimate Father’s Day dinner experience,” the dinner comes at the hefty price of $325 per person. That buys a five-course dinner with a taste of the legendary Pappy Van Winkle whiskey during each course. The pours will include whiskey aged for 10 years, 12, 15, 20 and 23.

Dinner without the whiskey pairing is $125.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood at the D’Iberville casino.

With most dinner pairings, the wine or beer is matched to the menu.

Jarrett Hipp, food and beverage manager at Scarlet Pearl, said Chef Anthony Rametta created the menu to complement the rich flavors of Pappy’s whiskey. “The whiskey being the star of the show this time,” he said, with exceptional ingredients like a 25 year old balsamic for the New York strip steak.

What makes this whiskey special?

You can get a dinner anywhere, Hipp said, but Pappy Van Winkle elevates this one to a rare experience.

Pappy Van Winkle 20-year was the first to be awarded 99 out of 100 by the Beverage Institute, “The highest ranking ever for a whiskey given by the institute,” he said.

It’s known for having a cult following thanks in part to a reference by Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson in comedy movie “The Internship.”

It takes 53 gallons of whiskey to make three gallons of Van Winkle Year 23, Hipp said. The rest is known as the angel’s share, which is the portion that’s evaporated and soaked into the barrel.

One bottle of this 23-year-old whiskey retails for $14,500, if you can find it.

Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky releases only 7,000 cases of whiskey a year, or about 84,000 bottles, he said.

“We have the entire line,” he said, and Scarlet Pearl is one of the few properties on the Coast to receive the entire allocation of whiskey.

“We will serve the whiskey neat to every guest,” he said. For those who enjoy their whiskey on the rocks, along with 2-inch round ice cubes that Hipp said will chill the whiskey without watering it down.

The whole experience

Hipp has worked in food and beverage since 2002, and he said Coast residents and visitors have become more educated about food and beverages and they are willing to pay extra for quality and something unique.

He has only one bottle of some of Pappy’s whiskeys, so reservations are limited to 25 seats for the pairing.

“It sure beats a tie,” Hipp said.

For reservations call 228-275-3032 or email scarlets@scarletpearlcasino.com