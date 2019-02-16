Local player hits the jackpot at Scarlet Pearl

Coast casinos continue to see major jackpots and this time the winner is local.
An unidentified man from Ocean Springs hit a jackpot of $661,000 Friday night at Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville. He was playing Buffalo Stampede penny slot machine, made by Aristocrat.
“We love for our guests to win big like this,” said LuAnn Pappas, Scarlet Pearl president and CEO.
“This is especially exciting because one of our local players hit a big jackpot,” she said.
Coast casinos had a drought of three years since anyone won a million dollar jackpot. Then two major jackpots were won on the Coast during the summer of 2018.
In July a Florida man got lucky at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Fred S. (no last name given) was playing a Double Diamond machine and hit for $1,291,918. While waiting an hour for his win to be verified, he won another $14,000 playing a nearby machine in the high limits room.
A few weeks later in August, a Texas woman hit for $1,245,278 at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, playing a 25-cent Triple Double Diamond Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
