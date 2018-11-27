New Biloxi restaurant combines Saints player’s brand with casino sports betting

His first restaurant is on Royal Street in New Orleans and now Saints’ great Deuce McAllister is partnering with Ballard Brands to open Ole Saint at Boomtown Casino Biloxi.
This second location in the franchise will open early next year with 40 televisions and 24 beers on tap for sport fans to watch the game.
They also can place a bet at The Sportsbook at Boomtown, something that is not available at the New Orleans restaurant.
Ole Saint in New Orleans features southern favorites like shrimp and grits for breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with Southern catfish, gumbo, po’ boys and a Crab Maison BLT.
The new Biloxi restaurant, announced Monday, will replace the steakhouse on the main floor of the Biloxi casino.
“We are beyond excited to partner with one of the Gulf Coast’s most well-respected athletes and businessmen, Deuce McAllister as well as Ballard Brands,” said Mike Galle, general manager at Boomtown Biloxi.
More updates and changes are on the way to Boomtown in the coming months. New slot machines and table games are being added, along with new buffet specials and a quick serve restaurant, Pho-Boy Asian Fusion,which will offer pho, banh mi and po-boys daily as part of The Grill restaurant.
Penn National Gaming, parent company of Boomtown and Hollywood Casino Biloxi, recently acquired Pinnacle Gaming and the myChoice Rewards at more than 40 properties across the country.
