New restaurant at Hard Rock has floor-to-ceiling candy wall, full bar and sweet treats galore

Red velvet pancakes, smoking cocktails with lollipop swizzlers and a mesmerizing selection of 500 candies is on the way to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi courtesy of the Sugar Factory.

This combination restaurant and confectionary shop will become the 24th Sugar Factory American Brasserie in the world when it opens in early 2019.

It will replace 24/7 Grille, which is on the left side of the casino floor between player services and Satisfaction Buffet. The new restaurant also will be open all day and night.

“Casinos are the perfect place for our lively atmosphere and playful menu,” said Tom Recine, Sugar Factory managing partner.

A Sugar Factory recently opened at the Hard Rock on Atlantic City’s boardwalk.

Sweet and savory options

The 5,000-square-foot space will provide a full-service café and confectionary shop, retail shop and full-service bar.

Enticing customers inside will be the Sugar Factory’s signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall with 500 types of novelty and bulk candy and sparkly Couture Pops.

The café will feature coffees, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, specialty rainbow doughnuts, pastries and their own gelato.

Those who want something a bit more savory can find a place in the 120-seat dining room with its red tufted banquets and crystal chandeliers. The menu is sprinkled with light bites such as mac and cheese puffs and Margarita flatbread for those who want to save room for dessert, along with more substantial monster burgers, steaks, salads, crepes and specialty pizzas.

Topping the dessert list is Sugar Factory’s King Kong Sundae with 24 scoops of ice cream plus toppings to feed up to 12 people.

It’s smoking

Right off the casino floor will be the 13-seat marble bar where people order from the full menu and be dazzled with the smoking cocktails like the Watermelon Mojito, featuring Pitbull’s Voli 305 vodka and sour watermelon gummies.

Non-alcoholic versions of the candy cocktails also are stirred up for the kids.

Rapper Pitbull opened his first iLOV305 bar in the country at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi in June and is one of the celebrity names, who Sugar Factory says are fans. Among them are Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Flo Rida, Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

New to do

“The Sugar Factory experience provides something for everyone — a place where all generations can come together to dine, drink and celebrate in this new, unique space,” said George Papanier, president and chief executive officer of Twin River Management Group, parent company of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi. “We can’t wait to add another innovative experience to this beautiful property.”

Sports betting began in August at Hard Rock and with it came the Sportsbook, one of seven new venues added to the resort since Twin River purchased the casino in 2014. The others are Pie Five Pizza Co., Macau Kitchen, Dunkin Donuts, iLOV305, Robo Bar and The Sugar Factory.

The casino also has Hard Rock Café, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Half Shell Oyster House and Satisfaction Buffet, in addition to outdoor venues near the outdoor swimming pool overlooking the water.