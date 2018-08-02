Another Biloxi casino will be open for first weekend of sports betting

Momentum is building in Mississippi as two more casinos open sports books Friday, just in time for the first weekend of NFL pre-season football.
Boyd Gaming plans to open IP Casino Resort in Biloxi at noon, along with Sam’s Town in Tunica.
The sports book at the IP is on the second floor of the resort, near the sports bar.
The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, along with Gold Strike Casino in Tunica, opened their sports books at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 1.
Both MGM Resorts International, parent company of the Beau Rivage, and Boyd Gaming opened their own sports betting operations in Las Vegas, allowing them to get approved by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
Other Coast casinos will have to wait until after the Aug. 16 Gaming Commission meeting to get their third-party sports book operations approved.
