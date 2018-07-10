Treasure Bay Casino plans a big expansion. Here's what's coming.

Sports betting is on the way to Treasure Bay Casino in Biloxi, along with additional improvements that will be added in three phases.

The construction project gets a first look by Biloxi's Development Review Committee on Wednesday, after the resort management submitted a new master plan for the resort last week.

"The first phase is constructing new surface parking to the west of Treasure Bay," said general manager Susan Varnes. The purchase of 4 additional acres will be finalized this week to kick off the project.

"Until the new surface parking is complete, we cannot begin construction on anything new on the existing property," Varnes said.





Phase 2 will see a new parking garage going up east of the hotel in the area now used for surface parking, she said.

"The third phase is an expansion of the second floor gaming space to include additional slots and tables as well as additional restaurants," she said. "We will extend the current second floor casino to the parking garage," she said, which will add about 10,000 square feet to the east of the casino and hotel.

The total investment isn't known yet because the design for the expanded casino isn't complete, she said. Varnes said she hopes the new surface parking will in place by the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019 and all the work complete by the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, space for sports betting is planned on the first floor, she said.

Treasure Bay Casino at 1980 Beach Blvd. is on the Biloxi strip, separate from the city's seven other casinos. The pirate ship that served as the resort's casino was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the casino moved into the hotel north of U.S. 90 until renovations were complete.





The newly remodeled resort debuted in 2007 with more than 200 rooms and suites overlooking the beach or the swimming pool along with CQ fine dining restaurant and other restaurants.