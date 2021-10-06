Business
Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $98.1 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.27 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.
The lighting maker posted revenue of $992.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $306.3 million, or $8.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.
Acuity Brands shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 60% in the last 12 months.
