Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 9.25 cents at $7.4975 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.50 cents at $5.3725 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 3.25 cents at $6.02 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off .25 cent at $12.4325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.55 cents at $1.23 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 3.60 cents at $1.5705 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.72 cents at $.9030 a pound.

