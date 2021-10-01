Battleship NC celebrates 60th anniversary in Wilmington

In 1961, the struggling, railroad-abandoned town of Wilmington, North Carolina, was a vastly different place than the growing, film-industry-saturated city we live in in 2021. Charting all of the changes in the Port City over the past six decades would be a story unto itself.

As steeped in history as Wilmington is, however, in that time there have been plenty of constants, and one has been the enduring presence of the Battleship North Carolina.

Since it first arrived, to much fanfare and more than 100,000 onlookers, on Oct. 2, 1961, the Battleship has been moored in its current spot on the west bank of the Cape Fear River across from downtown Wilmington.

It was dedicated on April 29, 1962, as a memorial to the more than 10,000 North Carolinians who died fighting in World War II. For the past 60 years, the 728-foot, de-commissioned Navy vessel has been not only a vital part of the downtown Wilmington skyline, but also its economy, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year, including nearly 200,000 since Oct. 1 of last year.

But even as the Battleship exists as a celebration of American history, and is a part of the history of Wilmington itself, it’s positioning itself to be a part of Wilmington’s future for decades to come.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF BATTLESHIP NORTH CAROLINA

The story of how the Battleship came to be in Wilmington in the first place is an epic, two-year saga in its own right, well-documented by retired StarNews reporter Ben Steelman in 2011 for the Battleship’s 50th anniversary.

It involves then-Gov. Terry Sanford, North Carolina legend (and first president of Wilmington’s Azalea Festival) Hugh Morton, the dime-by-dime donations of hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren from across the state and Wilmington’s own James. S. “Jimmy” Craig, who got the idea to bring the USS North Carolina here after the state of Texas brought the battleship USS Texas to Houston in the late 1940s.

From the start, the World War II-era warship’s presence in Wilmington was intended as a way to promote tourism in a town that had recently lost its major industry, the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, while also serving as a state war memorial and a floating museum.

It has continued to serve all three of those functions for 60 years, said retired Navy Cpt. Terry Bragg, who’s been the executive director of the Battleship N.C. since 2009.

As Wilmington’s No. 1 tourist attraction — aside, arguably, from the beach itself — the Battleship is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in eastern North Carolina.

“Our numbers are so much bigger than anybody else’s,” Bragg said. “We’re still maintaining our obligation as the economic engine for the area.”

One thing most people don’t understand, Bragg said, is that the Battleship is “technically an enterprise of the state” overseen by the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission, which was established in 1960.

The state has “an obligation to the U.S. Navy to maintain the ship,” Bragg said, and the state can appropriate money for repairs when needed, as it has in recent years.

The day-to-day operations of the Battleship, however, from the salaries of 25 full-time staffers to IT support, insurance and more is “100 percent receipts funded,” Bragg said. “Everything is paid for by funds made at the Battleship” from entry fees, gift shop sales, event rentals and more.

Not long after Bragg started his tenure, the Battleship would face a major challenge.

“When I got there, there were many compartments (of the ship) that were flooded,” Bragg said.

Then, the head admiral in the U.S. Navy in charge of ship inspections and repair “sent me a letter saying the Battleship North Carolina either needs to be repaired or scrapped in accordance with the donation contract” with the state of North Carolina.

From that point on, he said, his main goal, along with enhancing both the Battleship’s staff and the quality of its educational displays and programs, was “to fix the Battleship.”

In June, that $14 million repair project was completed. Featuring a walkway that goes around the ship, it involved literally cutting and replacing parts of the Battleship’s steel hull that had deteriorated over the years. (In the gift shop, you can now buy knives and other steel products made from parts of the Battleship’s hull that was replaced.)

During a ceremony that attracted media from around the state, a cofferdam that allowed work on the ship to be done was flooded, and the battleship floated once more.

Next up, he said, are meetings with contractors to discuss $1 million in repairs, funded by Hurricane Florence recovery funds, to the ship’s main mast where the steel is deteriorating.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Now that the ship itself has been stabilized, Bragg said, “The big wolf on our doorstep is climate change.”

At this point, Bragg said, the Battleship site, which includes a park, a parking lot and a road into the facility, sees some kind of flooding three out of five days of the year, increasingly caused by high tides on the Cape Fear River. This not only causes damage to infrastructure used to operate the Battleship and its surrounding site, but also forces closures and delayed openings.

Some well-known attractions in the state, like, famously, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, have been physically moved in order to deal with threats from encroaching water.

But Bragg said the Battleship isn’t going anywhere.

“The Battleship will never be moved. People don’t realize how big it is,” he said, and getting it under the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, which wasn’t built until 1967, after the Battleship was already in place, would be nearly impossible. “We have a suitable site, even though the Cape Fear River is not the Cape Fear River of 60 years ago.”

Their solution, Bragg said, to make access to the Battleship sustainable into the future, is a project called “Living with Water.”

The first phase of the $4 to $5 million project, which Bragg said is currently funded to about $2.3 million, involves raising the level of the current parking lot and creating a “constructed wetlands,” or so-called “living shoreline” around it that can better handle the effects of climate change.

And timeline for that project is estimated for around 2023, with a second phase centered on the often-flooded Battleship Park pegged for 2024.

“We can deal with climate change,” Bragg said, by using this “cutting edge technology (of living shorelines) that has not been used that much locally.”

THE WEST BANK

As we look to the future, it’s possible the Battleship could have some neighbors on the west bank of the Cape Fear River across from Wilmington. Developers have had their eyes on areas around the Battleship for years, and most recently just this month.

Bragg points out the Battleship was named a National Historic Landmark back in 1986, which gives it certain protections.

“You couldn’t put a Walmart next to the Battleship,” for example, or do “anything that could encumber our historical significance,” he said.

Bragg said he’s met with “half a dozen plus serious developers” in the past 12 years, and “no one has been able to offer a plan that is legal and authorized within the federal protections. It’s just cheaper to build a hotel somewhere else than in a flood zone,” he said. “No one has ever been able to meet the challenges of the flooding, the lack of sewer and water, the infrastructure needs. It just makes the costs prohibitive.”

Bragg said “it’s not that I don’t believe in development, it’s just that whoever does the development has to follow the laws. My obligation is to this National Historic Landmark, not their need to make a dollar.”

One project Bragg said he sees as having “potential” on the west side of the Cape Fear is an idea that’s been floated of a park on Eagles Island.

“A park could have great synergies with the Battleship,” he said. “Eagles Island is at the crossroads of the geography of New Hanover and Brunswick County. I see great potential in a common, shared, environmentally sensitive set of parks and trails and recreation facilities.”

KEEPING IT LOCAL

There’s a certain irony in the Battleship, with all of its focus on history, having to keep a constant eye on the future.

What’s also ironic is that, for an attraction that’s tied so closely to Wilmington, some locals act almost like they don’t know it’s there. Sometimes, Bragg said, it’s as if the Battleship’s presence here is taken for granted.

“We hear all the time, haven’t been to the Battleship in 30 years, haven’t been to the Battleship in 20 years,” Bragg said. “It shouldn’t just be people from Ohio who are enjoying (it).”

Sixty percent of the ship’s visitors, he said, come from more than four hours away from Wilmington.

It’s almost at the point, Bragg said, that “I no longer look at our relationship with Wilmington as the dominant (one). It’s really Wilmington, Leland, New Hanover and Brunswick County. Our field has been expanded dramatically in the last decade.”

That said, Bragg said one of his goals is “to awaken the Wilmington community to this great resource for service and education, and this wonderful attraction right here in your backyard.”

Mentioning a $2 million renovation that was done to the Battleship’s visitors’ center, “You don’t really know the Battleship if you haven’t been here in the last five years,” Bragg said. “We’re not the Battleship of your grandparents or your parents.”