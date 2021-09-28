Business

Lawsuit challenges Florida’s gambling agreement with tribe

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A group of South Florida businessmen sued the federal government Monday in hopes of overturning a gambling agreement Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed with the Seminole Tribe.

The suit filed against the Department of the Interior in federal court in Washington, D.C. claims the agreement illegally expands gambling in Florida. Among the plaintiffs are developer Armando Codina and car dealer Norman Braman.

The department approved the deal in August. It allows the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its seven Florida casinos, with the state potentially receiving $20 billion over the next 30 years.

But the lawsuit claims that the state constitution requires voters approve an expansion of gambling.

The state Legislature approved the deal in May. It is the second suit filed challenging the gambling compact.

  Comments  
