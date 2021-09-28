Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 10.75 cents at $5.3625 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 13.50 cents at $5.83 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $12.9450 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .45 cent at $1.2215 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.5427 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.15 cents at $.9022 a pound.