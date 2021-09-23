Rite Aid: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

CAMP HILL, Pa.

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 41 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period.

Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of 90 cents per share to a loss of 53 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $25.1 billion to $25.5 billion.

Rite Aid shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

