Correction: Hurricane Ida-Entergy story

In a story published Sept. 21, 2021, about criticisms of Entergy New Orleans over power outages during and after Hurricane Ida, The Associated Press erroneously identified executive Rod West as the CEO of Entergy New Orleans. West is the group president for utility operations at Entergy Corp.
Imagine being able to charge an electric vehicle without stopping to plug in. It's the kind of technology that could help ease worries like range anxiety and could really boost the transition to electric vehicles.
Michigan could have the first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road anywhere in the country, although the state is likely to be challenged to meet that goal because Indiana is already preparing to test such technology.
