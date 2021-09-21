SUV crashes into USPS truck, killing Florida mail carrier

A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service died when a sports utility vehicle ran a stop sign in a Florida neighborhood and crashed into his vehicle, officials said.

A 79-year-old man driving a Mercedes SUV collided with the postal truck, flipping it on its side on Monday afternoon, Bradenton police said.

Michael Silvestri, 41, of Bradenton, died at the scene, police said.

Police cited the SUV driver for failing to stop for a stop sign. Investigators told news outlets they are waiting on toxicolgy reports, but don't believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash occurred.

An investigation continues.