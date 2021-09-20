Business

Customer refunds part of ICC deal with power supplier

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois Commerce Commission has reached a settlement with Star Energy Partners LLC over its investigation into the alternative electric retail supplier's practices.

The ICC announced that the settlement includes $300,000 in refunds, including $275,000 to current and former customers who enrolled with Star for service from May 1 to Oct. 25, 2018.

The remaining $25,000 will be deposited into the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program which financially aids low-income residents with energy bills.

The settlement resulted from a 2018 ICC investigation into allegations of misconduct by Star with customer sales, solicitation, marketing and enrollment practices.

Star admits no criminal, civil or other liability as part of the agreement. But the ICC said that the company recognizes and understands the seriousness of the alleged conduct and has agreed to remedial measures.

The Illinois attorney general and the Citizens' Utility Board also signed the agreement. It prohibits Star from conducting sales, marketing and enrollment in Illinois for two years and complying with state restrictions after that.

  Comments  
