North Carolina mother, son, accused of insurance fraud

Officials with a North Carolina agency have accused a mother and son of falsely telling an insurance company that her car and truck had been struck multiple times by deer and other animals.

A news release from state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Thursday says Martha Jeffries Inman, 68, and her son, Cecil Dwayne Roberson, 43, of Stoneville were charged with insurance fraud.

Special agents with the department say Inman secured more than $10,000 from an insurance company by making the false claims about animal collisions. According to the department, the offenses occurred between October 2019 and January 2021.

Inman was also charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Roberson was also charged with aiding and abetting Inman in obtaining property by false pretense. All charges are felonies, the news release said.

In addition, Roberson is accused of presenting a statement supporting his mother’s comprehensive insurance claim.