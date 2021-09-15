Business

Grains, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 11.50 cents at $7.0875 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 12.25 cents at $5.2925 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 8 cents at $5.23 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 4 cents at $12.8750 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.2420 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.17 cents at $1.5522 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.8137 a pound.

