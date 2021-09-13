Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.4 million, or 49 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $32.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.96. A year ago, they were trading at $2.43.