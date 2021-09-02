Semtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $32.9 million.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $185 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $198 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Semtech shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $70.96, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.