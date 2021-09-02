Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was unchanged at $7.05 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 6 cents at $5.18 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2 cents at $5.0825 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 6 cents at $12.8050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.2715 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 2.45 cents at $1.6032 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .18 cent at $.9007 a pound.