Report: Jobless rates fall in all but 4 Kentucky counties
Unemployment rates fell in all but four of Kentucky's 120 counties between July 2020 and July 2021, the Kentucky Center for Statistics said.
Jobless rates increased in two counties — Owsley and Spencer — and stayed the same in two counties, Clinton and Lyon, the agency reported Thursday.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the state's lowest jobless rates at 3.5% each, it said. Boone and Scott counties were next, at 3.7% apiece. Next were Bourbon, Carlisle, Fayette, Taylor, Todd and Washington counties, which had 3.9% jobless rates.
Magoffin County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.1%. It was followed by Martin County at 9.7%, Harlan County at 9.2% and Breathitt County at 9%. Leslie County was next at 8%, followed by Elliott and Letcher counties at 7.9% each.
